The Branch plans to level up bowling alley fare in Leesburg

Look for indoor and outdoor dining, including a charcuterie board, steaks, and seafood, next month. Village Lanes Bowling Center in Leesburg surely left many fond memories in locals’ heads. But it was likely the 24 lanes that left an impression, not the dining. Scott Carpenter, Charlie Beach, and Paul Ferrari purchased the 17,000-square-foot family fun center last August and have been renovating it ever since. When it opens next month as The Branch, it will be with a logo that says “Eat, Play, Roll” in that order. Carpenter and Beach, owners of Carpenter Beach Construction and reclaimed-lumber business, Local Wood, have moved their wood sales into an area of the building that once took up eight of the original lanes. The rest of the square footage is given over to fun–including dining.