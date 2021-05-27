Cancel
Martinsburg, PA

125 Years Ago

 14 days ago

John Martin of Sterling, Ill. died at the age of 82. He was the fifth child in a family of 14 children of David and Katherine (Long) Martin, who settled in the wilderness of Morrisons Cove soon after their marriage. The village of Martinsburg grew up around their farm. David Martin, who was born near Hagerstown, Md., in 1775, died in 1855. His son John married Katherine Hoover when he was 23 years old and they moved to Illinois in 1857, where he acquired large tracts of land. His wife died in 1863. Four children, all in the Sterling area, survived.

