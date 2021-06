A ghastly fish that regularly stands a large number of feet underneath the ocean’s surface actually washed ashore on a California beach, according to news reports. The deep-sea fish, known as an anglerfish, is genuinely inconspicuous and only sometimes seen outside of the deep ocean, as shown by The Guardian. Nevertheless, as of late, the faultless body of an anglerfish was spotted at Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County, California, by beachgoer and fisherman Ben Estes, The Guardian uncovered. Unequivocally how the fish showed up is a mystery. “To see a certifiable anglerfish perfect is astoundingly extraordinary, and it is dark how or why the fish ended up on the shore,” staff at the Crystal Cove State Park wrote in a post on their Facebook page.