Moore County Concert Band Announces Scholarship Winners
The Moore Concert Band Board met virtually on April 26 to select the annual scholarship winners of $2,500 each. This year there were unanimous votes for two exceptional winners. They were chosen by considering their participation and leadership in the band program of their respective schools all four years of high school, their grade-point average, class standing, letters of recommendation, and a written essay of their goals for the future.www.thepilot.com