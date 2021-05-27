2021 Summer Beach Guide

Are you vaxxed, waxed and ready for Hot Girl Summer? Whether you’re a California native or visiting for the first time, these beaches must be included in your road trip itinerary. Whether you’re looking to watch a beautiful sunset, surf some epic waves or have a bonfire with some friends, these are the go-to spots for every summer beach bum. Wherever you choose to spend your summer weekends, the foremost rules of Hot Girl Summer remain safety and to keep our beaches clean. In order to preserve the beauty of these locations, students need to do their part, HAGS!