2021 Summer Beach Guide

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe spread out towels up and down the Eastern shores, wiggling our toes in the sand and taking in sunsets. We strolled the boardwalks, rode the waves, and bunked down for the night in historic inns and cool Airbnbs. We tasted the catches of the day, licked the local ice cream cones, and bit into fresh saltwater taffy. All to bring you the very best of nearby beaches—the latest and greatest attractions, the classic nostalgia draws, and the stuff you just need to know about. Dive in.

