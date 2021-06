Kevin Red Star is a Native American painter who was born in 1943. Their work was featured in several exhibitions at key galleries and museums, including the Autry Museum of the American West and the Yellowstone Art Museum. Kevin Red Star's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from $138 USD to $10,625 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. Since 2007 the record price for this artist at auction is $10,625 USD for Crow Camp at Turtle Creek, sold at Hindman, Denver in 2020. Kevin Red Star has been featured in articles for the Fine Art Connoisseur, the Fine Art Connoisseur and the Fine Art Connoisseur. The most recent article is New York Celebrates Native American Community and Artists written by Chadd Scott for the Forbes in January 2020.