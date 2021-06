Many fans of the Zelda series had been hoping for an HD remaster of Skyward Sword for some time, and now that it’s on its way people are even more excited that there is an option to play without motion controls. Of course these controls are still unique and bizarre looking in from the outside, especially since we’ve only seen a little bit of how they work. Fortunately a new short clip from the Japanese Zelda twitter account showcased a few more control methods for both motion and motion-free options. It will be interesting to see how this actually feels to play when it launches in under two months, but for now it’s nice to get a better look at how it will play using both options.