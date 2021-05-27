Cancel
Detroit Tigers snap four-game losing streak with 1-0 win over Cleveland

By Detroit Free Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland starter Triston McKenzie wasn't supposed to pitch this well against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. The 23-year-old, a first-round draft pick in 2015, had walked 30 batters in 31u2153 innings with a 6.89 ERA across eight games this season, forcing a demotion to Triple-A Columbus. Cleveland needed a starter because of injuries, so the organization called up McKenzie — planning to send him back down after Wednesday's appearance.

