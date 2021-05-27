Cancel
Evansville, IN

Feed Evansville in Desperate Need of Volunteers

By Adam Kight
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last day of Feed Evansville's weekly food distribution events at Hartke Pool is scheduled for June 30, but until then, organizers say the nonprofit is in desperate need of volunteers. Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughn says the volunteer pool has been declining. She believes it's likely due to many...

4th Annual Evansville Food Truck Festival Is Coming To Bosse Field On Sunday, May 30th.

Evansville Food Truck Festival To support Cancer Pathways Midwest. Evansville, Indiana – EvansvilleEvents.com will host the fourth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival in partnership with the Cancer Pathways and the Evansville Otter’s. The festival will happen inside historic Bosse Field on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 from 1 pm until 9 pm to include a two-hour VIP from 11 am-1 pm.
Mask Mandate Expires

In Evansville, the last local government requirements concerning wearing masks expire at the end of the day. That means, barring an extension, as of tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be no local orders involving masks. METS riders will still be required to mask up, because of federal transportation regulations. Owners of...
Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At midnight, the Evansville mask mandate is lifted, making it not mandatory to wear face coverings in city-owned buildings. Plus, more students will get the chance to roll up their sleeves this week, as Hopkins County Schools helps those 12 and up get vaccinated. And many...
SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Evansville Philharmonic hosting free concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can hear sweet sounds for free this week in Evansville. The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting a concert. They’ll be performing Penelope, a musical performance about the trauma of war. It’s inspired by Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey. It’s happening Thursday at City View...
KISS 106

Neglected Dog is Now Healthy and Ready for Adoption Thanks to Evansville Animal Control

We have so many great rescues and shelters for the homeless animals in our community, but this story right out of Evansville Animal Control really made my day. One look at the photos above and you can see how much they really helped this sweet Boxer out. Evansville Animal Control works hard to help the animals that come through their doors. They have the Spirit Medical Fund which helps them care for sick or injured animals. Back in March a boxer named Zazu came into Evansville Animal Control, severely neglected. Thanks to the Spirit Medical Fund Zazu was able to get the help she needed and on May 13th, Animal Control posted the following to Facebook:
HOT JOBS IN EVANSVILLE

Remote – Data Processor (Summer Help) MetroNet has an immediate opening for an energetic; part-time Data Processor in Evansville, IN (Summer Help). High School Diploma or GED preferred. May 10. Operations Clerk III (Part-time) Saia LTL Freight. – Evansville, IN. $17.23 – $22.25 an hour. Responsive employer. 401(k) with immediate...
103GBF

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
My 1053 WJLT

Are these Food Combinations Delicious or Disgusting?

Everyone loves a good snack and everyone loves a good snack combination. Whether that be popcorn and chocolate, milk and cookies, and rice crisps and cashews. Okay, that last one might just be me but you get my point. However, there are times where we decide to make a snack out of two things that really shouldn’t go together. It may be gross to others but to us, it might be the most delicious thing we eat. Check out this list of some of the most bizarre food combinations that the Tri-State enjoys.
Report: Front door busted at Evansville restaurant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A front door to an Evansville restaurant has been busted Saturday morning. Officers responded to the McDonald’s on Washington Ave. for a commercial burglary alarm just after 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they say the front door had been busted out. A report shows the alarm...
THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES

The past few weeks you, Gentle Reader, and I have been cogitating on the volatile issues of how bias might affect cases in court. Thank you for your interest. Now I would like to lightly examine a case or two where my own objectivity might be questioned. The first involves my two-word name and the fact I was born on the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma. While I grew up with numerous peers who were Osage, I can make no claim to that proud heritage. But as my father was born in Indian Territory in 1905 before Oklahoma became a state and because my mother’s family, the Berryhill’s, included undocumented members of both the Creek and Cherokee nations our family does have a slight Native American tradition of which we are proud; although our name was an amalgamation from Prussian/German lineage prior to migration to America in the 17th century, kind of the way Toni Morrison described how African American names were assigned by immigration clerks. The original Prussian spelling of Raedwine meant “counsel-friend”. Regardless, when I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County, Indiana some of the folks I prosecuted knew I was from Oklahoma and had an “Indian sounding” name. And though Indiana might have been an Indian country when the Mississippi River marked “America’s” western border, when I lived in Indiana, Hoosiers were quite a ways removed from Native American culture. In fact, Osage County, Oklahoma was more the stuff of Hollywood than reality to most people in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Anyway, the criminal element I came into frequent contact with as a prosecuting attorney often put me into the paid gunfighter genre.
Mask, Distancing Order to Expire Monday Night

Deputy Mayor makes announcement on Twitter. With new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control easing COVID-19 restrictions, starting Tuesday, Evansville officials are easing them here as well. A tweet, buried in Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer’s Twitter feed Friday afternoon, announced the major change in local mask and social...
COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region Announces Fifteenth and Sixteenth Rounds of Allocations

Evansville, IN – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds of allocations, granting $282,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies and $347,000 to 12 organizations, respectively. A total of 28 organizations addressing the community needs of relief, recovery, and restoration applied during Rounds Fifteen and Sixteen. In total, the Response Fund has awarded approximately $3.9 million for 155 nonprofit applications.