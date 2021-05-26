Zogby Poll: 38% of Americans ‘Infuriated’ After Fauci Admits Nearly Half of NIH Staff Refused Vaccine
A new nationwide online poll conducted by Zogby Strategies in conjunction with Children's Health Defense (CHD) shows an increasing number of Americans are "infuriated" after learning only about 60% of employees at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have been vaccinated for COVID.childrenshealthdefense.org