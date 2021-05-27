Make Summer Sweet with Domino® Sugar

Cooking time: about 25 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes. Place a large, cast-iron skillet in the oven; heat oven to 450 degrees. Finely mince garlic, then sprinkle salt on top. Use the flat side of a knife to mash the garlic into a paste. Add the paste to a small bowl, then stir in five-spice powder, vinegar and olive oil. Trim any silver skin from tenderloin, then thoroughly dry it. Rub spice mixture all over tenderloin. Carefully remove skillet from oven and add oil, swirling to coat the bottom of pan. Add tenderloin, bending to fit if necessary. Return to oven; bake 10 minutes. Flip, then reduce oven temperature to 400 degrees. Continue baking for 10 to 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Transfer to a cutting board and immediately brush generously with chili sauce. Cover loosely; let stand 5 minutes. Slice and serve with sauce.