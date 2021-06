After an unprecedented year, our youth deserve more investment and commitment. As we continue to take steps to a more normal way of life, now is the time to address the needs of our youth, who have taken the biggest hit from our pandemic. With over 75 percent of K-12 students having not been in a classroom since last March, now is the time to double down on their needs so that we do not exacerbate the learning and career pathway losses they have already endured.