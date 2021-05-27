Beginning Monday, June 21, “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” a new three-hour talk radio program, will be available Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Airing in the timeslot held by “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for more than three decades, Travis and Sexton will carry on a new form of broadcast excellence in the tradition of the late radio icon as they tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. Travis – an entrepreneur, host of FOX Sports Radio’s industry-leading weekday morning program, “Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis” and founder of the wildly popular sports, pop culture and politics based media company Outkick; and Sexton – host of the Premiere Networks-syndicated weekday program “The Buck Sexton Show,” political commentator, and former CIA officer and NYPD counterterrorism expert, and will help guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.