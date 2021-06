Shenandoah University freshman Colby Martin was named South Region Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday by both the American Baseball Coaches Association and D3baseball.com. Martin, former Sherando teammates Pearce Bucher and Frankie Ritter, and senior outfielder Keegan Woolford were also named All-South Region for Shenandoah. Bucher and Ritter were named to the first team by both organizations and Woolford was selected to the second team by the ABCA and the third team by D3baseball.com.