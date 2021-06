GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College has announced the volleyball commitment of Billings Central libero Grace Zeier. Zeier has grown up around volleyball from a very young age and grew to love the sport. Zeier lettered in volleyball three years at Billings Central, was named second team All-Conference her senior year and was also honored as a co-captain her senior year. During her Central career the Rams won the Divisional A Tournament all three years, were State A runners up her junior year and were State A champions her sophomore and senior seasons. During her final two years she led the team in digs with a total of 836.