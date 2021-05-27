Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

CVS is the latest company to offer incentives to those who get vaccinated

By Alex Hider
kshb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS is the latest business that's heeding the calls of lawmakers and health experts and offering incentives to people who choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, CVS announced that beginning June 1, those who have gotten a vaccine at CVS or those who can certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination at a CVS are eligible to enter sweepstakes with several prizes, including cash, destination vacations and trips to live events.

www.kshb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alaska State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Incentives#U S Businesses#Hotel Employees#Kroger#Americans#Cdc#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Cincinnati Reds#Company#Bookings#Cash#Health Experts#Tickets#Sweepstakes#Destinations#Cruises#Dates#Lawmakers#Caribbean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
CVS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Publix
Related
Pharmaceuticalstribuneledgernews.com

A beer and a shot: Flathead breweries offer boozy incentive to get vaccinated

Jun. 2—Adults 21 and older can get free beer with their COVID-19 vaccinations during pop-up events scheduled next week at breweries in Kalispell and Columbia Falls. It's one way local health officials are trying to incentivize people to get the shots as Flathead County's vaccination rate continues to lag behind state and national averages.
NCAAWGAL

CVS Sweepstakes offers cash, prizes, trips for people who get vaccinated

CVS Sweepstakes is offering chances at big prizes to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting June 1, CVS Health is offering customers who either already got the vaccine or will get it the chance to enter the #onstepcloser sweepstakes. Prizes include:. Cash giveaways ranging from $500 to $5,000.
Woonsocket, RIWesterly Sun

CVS offers luxury prizes as coronavirus vaccine incentives

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging...
NFLChicago Sun-Times

CVS offering sweepstakes for Super Bowl trip, other prizes as incentive for COVID vaccine recipients

Last year, seats at the Super Bowl were limited due to the pandemic. This year, getting inoculated from COVID-19 could be your ticket to the big game. CVS Health announced on Thursday that it will allow people who get vaccinated at its stores, have gotten vaccinated at its stores or show they to do so to enter a sweepstakes giveaway for a variety of prizes, including a trip to the Super Bowl, $5,000 to fund a family reunion, cruises or cash.
Woonsocket, RIBoston Herald

Ticker: CVS offering vaccine incentives; Average mortgage rates decline

CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS is partnering with Norwegian Cruise Line, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and other companies in the...
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

CVS Health offering incentives such as cruises and Super Bowl tickets for COVID-19 vaccinations

CVS Health is offering incentives from cruises to a VIP Super Bowl package to encourage people to receive the COVID-10 vaccination from them. Starting June 1, people who received the vaccination from CVS Health or who plan to will be entered in the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.
Public HealthPosted by
102.3 The Bull

CVS is Giving Prizes to People Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine

If you still haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine and are considering getting the stick, you may want to get it at CVS. According to Tulsa World, the company announced its new “One Step Closer” sweepstakes on Thursday (May 27). The sweepstakes will give those who plan to receive or who have already received their COVID-19 vaccine from CVS the chance to win one of more than 1,000 prizes.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

CVS launches COVID vaccine sweepstakes offering Super Bowl tickets, vacations to the Bahamas and $5,000 in cash to anyone who gets a shot in their stores

CVS Health is trying to incentivize more Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines by offering tickets, cash and vacations to those who get jabbed in their stores. The pharmacy announced their #OneStepCloser campaign on Thursday, and anyone who has gotten their shots at a CVS location, or will before July 1, is eligible to enter.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

CVS joins vaccine incentive effort with prizes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another major retailer has joined the efffort to try to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine. CVS Health announced Thursday that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes during a six-week period.