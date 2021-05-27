CVS is the latest company to offer incentives to those who get vaccinated
CVS is the latest business that's heeding the calls of lawmakers and health experts and offering incentives to people who choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, CVS announced that beginning June 1, those who have gotten a vaccine at CVS or those who can certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination at a CVS are eligible to enter sweepstakes with several prizes, including cash, destination vacations and trips to live events.www.kshb.com