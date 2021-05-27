A look at Vince Lombardi's GM decisions and messy exit

I'm going to apologize upfront for once again teasing you about my book on the Packers' definitive history. What follows is a recent cloudburst of great questions from readers about the Lombardi era. I'm going to answer them as best I can without going into excessive detail. I've done that in the book, due out later this year. The chapter on Lombardi and the 1960s is by far the longest and covers all of the following: fascinating subjects indeed.