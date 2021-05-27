Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut: Equal Protection Rights Law for LGBTQ Parents

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed into law legislation enacting the Connecticut Parentage Act, which ensures that all children have equal access to the security of a legal parent-child relationship, regardless of their parents’ sexual orientation or gender. In addition, the act recognizes that all children are deserving of the same protection that legal parentage provides by making it easier to establish parentage at birth, regardless of whether the child is born to married parents. It also provides important protections for intended parents of children who are born through assisted reproduction.

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Lgbtq#Equal Rights#Equal Protection#Lgbtq#Legal Rights#Equal Access#Law Legislation#Same Sex Parents#Intended Parents#Protections#Gender#Sexual Orientation#Legal Parentage#State Representative#Married Parents#Different Sex Parents#Bureaucratic Barriers#Assisted Reproduction#Parent Child Relationship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Connecticut's Child Care Crisis Continues

CARE FOR KIDS: Few Childcare Spaces Available in Connecticut. Connecticut was already 50,000 child care slots short before the pandemic. Now it’s at 72% of its pre-pandemic capacity. With parents headed back to the office, a new report looks at whether they will be able to afford to go back to work or find a slot.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Readers Speak: Connecticut clergy wrong to fight legal weed

Catholic Archbishop Leonard Blair and others voiced opposition to the legalization of cannabis [Page 1, May 4, “Clergy urge no legal marijuana”]. The concern and care they articulated for the communities that are served is appreciated. Still, while their posture and position are respected, their stance on this matter is erroneous.
Connecticut Statemilfordmirror.com

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 “signing bonuses,” Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million incentive program have to be out of work for eight-to-12 weeks and retain their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

Gov. proposes to use funds from American Rescue Plan to help schools

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor is proposing to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan to help schools in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont and acting commissioner of education Charlene Russell-Tucker held a news conference on Monday morning. They were at the Greene-Hills School in Bristol to talk about COVID-19...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Lamont Pushes For Wider Broadband Access In Connecticut

Connecticut has twice as many residents who lack broadband as Massachusetts, which has two times the population of Connecticut. That’s according to an independent research agency called Broadband Access. Governor Ned Lamont is using the Broadband Access report to convince lawmakers to pass his universal broadband accessibility bill. The legislation...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Bordonaro: Lamont must stand firm on resisting tax hikes

Newly released data from national real estate brokerage firm CBRE confirms what many in Connecticut have speculated over the past year: the Nutmeg State’s suburbs became a desirable destination for New York City residents in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 27,000 people left New York City and its...
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Major Hartford employers target a fall return

Hartford Business Journal polled a half-dozen large companies that collectively employ thousands of workers in the Capital City, asking them about their current remote work situations and plans to bring more workers back to the office in the months ahead. Here’s what they said:. The Hartford, Travelers, CVS Health/Aetna. Many...
Hartford Business

CT colleges see growth with marijuana course, program offerings

In 2017 UConn horticulture professor Gerald Berkowitz and a group of 40 students toured the facilities of Curaleaf, one of Connecticut’s four medical marijuana producers, and picked up an interesting tidbit. “The CEO of the company was saying that he could never find any [job applicants] that had any knowledge...