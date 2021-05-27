Connecticut: Equal Protection Rights Law for LGBTQ Parents

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed into law legislation enacting the Connecticut Parentage Act, which ensures that all children have equal access to the security of a legal parent-child relationship, regardless of their parents’ sexual orientation or gender. In addition, the act recognizes that all children are deserving of the same protection that legal parentage provides by making it easier to establish parentage at birth, regardless of whether the child is born to married parents. It also provides important protections for intended parents of children who are born through assisted reproduction.