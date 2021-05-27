Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Science, Yoga, & Extraordinary Psychic Abilities With Dr. Dean Radin

By Lindsay Tucker
Yoga Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of the Yoga Show, host Lindsay Tucker talks with Dr. Dean Radin, a parapsychologist and researcher of psychic phenomena at the Institute of Noetic Sciences. Radin has dedicated his career to understanding the effect of human consciousness on the physical world. From various Emoto-style water studies to Ganzfeld tests, both of which we’ll discuss in this episode, his often controversial research claims to demonstrate human ability to experience precognition, telepathy, and telekinesis. His book, Supernormal: Science, Yoga and the Evidence for Extraordinary Psychic Abilities examines whether yoga and meditation can unleash inherent supernormal mental powers, such as telepathy, clairvoyance, and precognition.

www.yogajournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychic Abilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Science
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
Related
Workoutsthirahealth.com

Yoga & Mindfulness

Mindfulness is a foundational element of a yoga routine. To be mindful means to pay attention to your experience while it is happening, without judgment. Observing your mental, physical, and emotional experience without judging it provides a perfect opportunity to interact with your body as a source of wisdom and information. In a yoga practice, much of mindfulness is facilitated by breathing intentionally and focusing on your breath. This type of breathing practice creates positive states of calm you can turn to when moments of stress arise.
Workoutsperformanceforhealth.com

Yoga: The Science Behind the Ancient Art

We all know that yoga is good for us… but why exactly? Always on the hunt for answers, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite facts about yoga – highlighting all the benefits that come from getting your ‘Om’ on. As you can imagine, there have been plenty of studies...
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Enjoy Solstice Yoga, a Mimosa & Some Science at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

As part of its summer solstice celebration, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering Solstice Yoga for those who can get themselves up early on a Sunday morning!. It’ll be worth it though. The 45-minute class, led by Cleveland Yoga Little Italy’s Julio DiBiaso, takes place in the museum’s courtyard and is followed by a free mimosa and fresh fruit. What could be summer-ier than that? And afterward your $30 class fee admits you to the museum to look around at all the scientific discoveries it shares. Free parking is also included.
Workoutsgracecathedral.org

Yoga on the Labyrinth

After almost a year and a half, yoga is once again available in-person at Grace Cathedral! Join us for the first socially distanced group practice on June 22. Join yoga teacher Darren Main for this weekly class surrounded by the awe-inspiring architecture of Grace Cathedral. Set to live music from world-renowned musicians, this weekly practice of yoga and meditation looks and feels like the amazing diversity of San Francisco itself.
Religiontucson.com

Exercising extraordinary faith for extraordinary results

I want to speak to extraordinary faith. We return to Joshua Chapter 10, where when we last visited, Joshua’s enemy is on the run. And I don’t know about you, but I would have probably called it a day; after all, the enemy is demoralized, defeated and the men have fought a great fight; victory is theirs. But Joshua isn’t satisfied; he believed explicitly in what the Lord had said, in verse 8, “Do not fear them, for I have delivered them into your hand; not a man of them shall stand before you.” He seeks total annihilation of his enemy. That is the basis of his extraordinary faith.
ScienceScience Focus

How the brightest minds in science – from Einstein to Da Vinci – revealed the nature of light

What is light? The question has fascinated scientists – and painters, poets, writers and anyone who’s ever played with a prism – since classical antiquity. Pythagoras, Euclid and Ptolemy, for example, accepted that light moved in straight lines. But rather than assuming that light rays travelled from an object to the eye, they believed the eye emitted visual rays, like feelers, which touched the object and thereby created the sensation of sight in the mind.
Workoutsideafit.com

Yoga for the Back

Updated on June 17, 2021. According to the Health Policy Institute at Georgetown University, about 16 million adults in the U.S. have persistent or chronic back pain and are limited in some everyday activities as a result. Yoga for the back can help you and your clients remain strong, flexible and pain-free. Teach and practice the yoga poses below in the order they are shown. It is important not to hold your breath. Yoga for the Back: The Sequence Reclining Big-Toe Pose Hamstring stretch. Bend your left knee to the chest. Place a strap on the ball of the foot. Slowly straighten the left leg, stretching through the heel and ball of the foot. Stretch through the right leg, pressing your foot into the wall. Keep your right inner thigh pressing into the floor. Adductor stretch. Bring the left leg out to the side and up toward the head. Keep the right front hip lifting off the floor. Extend through both legs. Piriformis stretch. Hold the strap with your right hand. Begin to cross the left leg over the midline. Then roll onto the right hip, turning your right foot to the right with the little-toe side to the floor. Repeat on the opposite side. Gentle abdominal strengthener (not shown). After completing each side of reclining big-toe pose, lengthen through the heel as you lower the left leg from 90 degrees to 60, to 45, to 30 degrees, to a few inches off the floor. Then relax the leg onto the floor. Repeat with the right leg. This extends the legs and provides a gentle abdominal strengthener for those with back issues. Right-Angled Wall Stretch Place your hands at hip level and walk your feet back so that your body is at a right angle. Hands, shoulders and hips are parallel to the floor with the hips over the ankles. Push palms into the wall and lengthen your spine and hips away from the wall. Keep the low back in its natural concave curve. Cow Cat Cow tilt. Inhale as you lift the tailbone and sitting bones like a sway-back cow. Low back is in its concave curve. Lift through the crown of your head. Cat tilt. Exhale and descend the tailbone and sitting bones. Draw the navel to the low back. Lift your midback like a cat as the shoulder blades spread and your head releases down toward the floor. Downward-Facing Dog Start on your hands and knees with your low back in its natural curve. Walk your hands one hand’s distance in front of your shoulders. Bring your knees off the floor and lift from your pelvis. Press down through your inner palms and lengthen from your hands to your sitting bones. Slowly straighten your legs as you lift the sitting bones high; keep the low back in its natural curve. Lunges Low lunge. Bring your right foot forward with your right knee slightly in front of your ankle bone and your left knee on the floor. Lunge forward to stretch the front of your thigh, where the hip flexors are located. (Use blocks if necessary.) High lunge. Curl the toes under and slowly lift the knee off the floor. Lift from the inner left thigh as you lengthen back through the leg toward the heel. Repeat on the opposite side. Warrior 2 Place your feet 4 1/2–5 feet apart. Bring your right foot out to 90 degrees with your left foot turned in slightly. Place your hands on your hips and level your hips. Stretch the arms out to your sides at shoulder level. Bend your right leg so that your right knee is over the heel and your thigh is parallel to the floor, creating a right angle. Keep your upper body centered over your legs. Keep your back leg straight and press your back heel into the floor like an anchor. Turn the head to the right and look out over the fingers. Repeat on the opposite side. One-Legged Locust Lie on your stomach with your arms stretched overhead on the floor. Inhale and lift the left arm and right leg. Extend from the left ribs to the fingertips and right hip to the toes, extending in opposite directions. Reverse and lift the right arm and left leg. Upward-Facing Dog With Chair Place your palms on the seat of a chair with the hands facing out. Bring the front of the pelvis to the edge of the chair. Lift up through the inner thighs and shins as you bring the tailbone in and down toward the floor. Lift the chest and extend through the crown of the head. Standing Chair Twist Place a chair at the wall with a block on the seat of the chair. Stand with the left side of your body at the wall. Lift the left foot and place it on the block. Bring your hands onto the wall at shoulder height. Inhale and lengthen the spine. Exhale and twist to the left. Press with the left palm to twist deeper and let the neck and head follow the twist of the upper torso. Reverse.
Mental HealthConscious Life News

The Key to Conscious Creativity | Eckhart Tolle Teachings

How to balance Presence and creation? How to make something new without getting trapped by the mind and thoughts? In this video, Eckhart gives a profound and insightful talk on joyful creativity. Tags: conscious creativity, eckhart tolle, Eckhart Tolle conscious creativity, Eckhart Tolle Teachings, Eckhart Tolle video, featured, key to...
YogaPosted by
TheStreet

Sentient Decision Science's Emotional Intelligence Technology Demonstrates How Yoga Improves The Well-Being Of Aging Adults

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leader in advancing the methods and technology used to quantify and measure human emotion, Sentient Decision Science is proud to announce a partnership with the UK's National Innovation Centre for Ageing (NICA), which are based within Newcastle University and are the UK home of Ageing Intelligence® and Breathe Happy, an AI-focussed video platform for fitness with expert trainers and posture-correction tools.
WorkoutsWebMD

Yoga and Cholesterol

If you have high cholesterol, one of the lifestyle changes you might consider as you work to bring your levels down is to start a workout program. While many doctors suggest brisk walks or resistance training, regular yoga can also improve your cholesterol. You can practice in a class online, in a studio with a group, or at home for free.
Austin, TXmichaeljfox.org

A Spiritual Thing: A Guest Blogger's Reflection

A clear November sky hovers over Austin. As the sun shines through oak trees shedding leaves, a brisk breeze makes the leaves dance across our patio like they are listening to Western swing. The fourth anniversary of my Parkinson’s diagnosis has just passed. Watching the leaves descend in the wind,...
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Neuroscientist’s book traverses the extremes of human behavior

Stanford bioengineer and neuroscientist Karl Deisseroth, MD, PhD, is a pioneer in developing game-changing technologies that enable scientists to probe the brain's circuitry in a methodical search for the roots of behavior. His most notable creation, optogenetics, allows scientists to turn specific nerve cells or circuits in the brain off...
Oregon City, ORorcity.org

Virtual Yoga

Virtual Yoga (All Levels) Instructor: Becky Pyles, Clackamas Community College. Register Online: https://ocrecreation.activityreg.com. Feel better and reduce stress, no matter what your age or fitness level. This class provides all the benefits of yoga — meditation, breathing, stretching, strengthening and balance. Wear clothing in which you can easily move, have a mat or blanket available at home.
Religionawesomegang.com

Apotheosis Now: Rabbit Hole to the Beyond

Experience reality beyond the mind. Live effortlessly. Expands on teachings from Eckhart Tolle, Sadhguru, Alan Watts, Mooji, Jiddu Krishnamurti, Lao Tzu & Buddha. – How does our ego trap us in undesirable circumstances. – How do our beliefs limit us. – Why thought-based teachings (Law of Attraction), or self-improvement advice...
Mental HealthThe Jewish Press

The Case For Psychology And Torah Together

While there are elements of Elliot Resnick’s recent critique ( ISSUE INFO ) of the field of psychology to which I agree, there are serious flaws with numerous assumptions, facts, and perhaps most importantly, the tone, which warrant a response. Historically, there has been noted opposition between psychology and religion in general, and Judaism in particular. However, in recent decades, a more sensitive, robust, and ultimately fruitful dialogue and interchange has formed. Instead of painting an antagonistic picture between Judaism and psychology, it would be more constructive and advantageous to find opportunities for synthesis.
Workoutsiweller.com

Yoga 101: The Eight Limbs of Yoga

As experienced yogis know, yoga not only emphasizes physical practice, but also includes a moral code to promote a physically, mentally, and spiritually healthy outlook and lifestyle.. encourages not coveting what others have through non-greed, non-possessiveness, non-attachment, and discourages harboring jealousy….
Yogaconservativepapers.com

Yoga and Life

Creates a whole new aura. Shines in grace and light. Drown in an ocean of joy.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonmagazine.com

Extraordinary Teen Awards 2021

Khulan Erdenedalai was only 7 when she left Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, and moved to Arlington, but she says she’ll never forgot the pollution that ravaged her home city. “I’ve been pretty passionate about combating air pollution. I’ve always made artworks and films highlighting these environmental and social issues,” says the...
Workoutslaketravis.com

Yoga on The Terrace

Join Amanda with Soul Society Yoga for yoga on The Terrace 4 days a week! Weather permitting, yoga will be held on the outside terrace, otherwise it will be inside where there is plenty of room and expansive windows to still enjoy the view!. https://www.soulsocietyyoga.com.