Jane Lew, WV

Shirley Juanita Starkey

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANE LEW- Shirley Juanita Starkey, 79, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2021 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. She was born in Grantville on May 24, 1942, a daughter of the late Waitman Earl Glaspell and Ivalean Bennett Richards Sanford. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by one son, Denzil “Denny” Jenkins; one grandson, James Robert Davisson III; first husband, William Woodrow “Billy” Junkins Jr.; and step-father whom she loved as her own, Edward Richards.

