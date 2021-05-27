Cancel
Theater & Dance

How American Stages Should Look in the Future, According to a Cohort of Emerging BIPOC Producers

By Dan Meyer
Playbill
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this spring, 25 up-and-coming theatre makers completed the inaugural Producing 101 course from Theatre Producers of Color. The program, committed to supporting the next generation of BIPOC producers, ran for 10 weeks and taught the fundamentals of commercial producing, including development paths, financing, and budgeting, with experienced BIPOC and white ally leaders as their guides.

www.playbill.com
