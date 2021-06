SULLIVAN, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy drowned in the Meramec River while at Meramec Caverns on Saturday afternoon. The boy went in the river near the cavern entrance and boat launch area, and he had been swimming near a beach when he went under. At some point, he got pulled out by the current, one witness told 5 On Your Side. He ended up close to the RV campsites about 150 yards down river, the witness said.