Billings Mustangs blast Rocky Mountain Vibes in home opener, 17-7
BILLINGS -- Three big innings vaulted the Billings Mustangs to a 17-7 home-opening win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes Wednesday at Dehler Park. The Mustangs broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run third inning and added three more in the sixth before enjoying an eight-run seventh inning. Mike Bradshaw jacked a three-run homer over the left field fence in the seventh -- his first of the season -- and finished with four RBI.www.montanasports.com