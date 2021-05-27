Austin named No. 1 market for foreign real estate investors by AFIRE

My neighbor’s home recently was under contract and was supposed to close last week, but we found out it didn’t. Apparently about a week before closing they were notified by their real estate agent that the house did not appraise for the price they were under contract for. The buyers were not willing to obtain another mortgage company or get another appraisal, even if our neighbor paid for the new appraisal. We were really surprised, and so was our neighbor, to find out that the buyer did not even have to forfeit the earnest money. I thought that if the buyer did not close, they would lose their earnest money? If the buyer does not close and they still get their earnest money back, why do you even have earnest money in a contract?