Austin named No. 1 market for foreign real estate investors by AFIRE

By Robert Kauffman
austintxhomesales.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with its standing as a top market for domestic real estate investors, Austin is also considered a top market for foreign investors in 2021. A recent survey by the Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate (AFIRE) ranked Austin as the most attractive market in the U.S. from a global perspective. The survey found that 30% of all respondents cited Austin as a top three market for planned investment this year.

