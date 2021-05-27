Liverpool advance transfer for £40m kingpin and set up Friday talks with agent

Liverpool officials will hold exploratory talks with the agent of midfielder Yves Bissouma on Friday, according to a report. Bissouma’s name has been mentioned in connection with Liverpool over the last few months. The Brighton man will have two years left on his contract this summer. He also has interest from Arsenal and Manchester City. According to The Times, the Mali international has learned of the interest in his name and has subsequently asked Brighton if they can listen to offers for him.