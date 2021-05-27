Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool advance transfer for £40m kingpin and set up Friday talks with agent

By Matthew Briggs
TEAMtalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool officials will hold exploratory talks with the agent of midfielder Yves Bissouma on Friday, according to a report. Bissouma’s name has been mentioned in connection with Liverpool over the last few months. The Brighton man will have two years left on his contract this summer. He also has interest from Arsenal and Manchester City. According to The Times, the Mali international has learned of the interest in his name and has subsequently asked Brighton if they can listen to offers for him.

www.teamtalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yves Bissouma
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingpin#Arsenal#Manchester City#Brighton#Reds#Anfield Central#The Champions League#Rb Leipzig#Teamtalk#Seagulls#The Times#Lille#Athletic#Liverpool Officials#London#Midfielder Yves#German Outlet Bild#Exploratory Talks#Pole Position#Off Field Behaviour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Yves Bissouma drops transfer clue on Instagram

Arsenal are said to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Yves Bissouma. Yves Bissouma of Brighton and Hove Albion has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal this summer. This summer, the 24-year-old has made an impression under Graham Potter, drawing attention from a host of Premier League clubs.
Premier Leaguewearebrighton.com

Yves Bissouma voted WAB April 2021 Brighton Player of the Month

As the summer transfer window rapidly approaches, Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma continued to add millions to his price tag with a set of performances in April 2021 that saw him voted as our WAB Player of the Month. Bissouma is going to be in-demand come the end of the season....
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City weigh up bid for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. The Malian international - who is also being courted by several other Premier League clubs - is said to be a potential long-term replacement for Fernandinho at City. Bissouma has starred for the Seagulls since joining for £15million...
Premier League90min.com

Where would Yves Bissouma fit in at Liverpool?

If reports are to be believed, then there is about to be a queue around the block for Brighton's midfield engine Yves Bissouma. The 24-year-old, a £15m signing from Lille in 2018, has taken his time getting to grips with the Premier League. But he's hit the ground running in his third season, to the extent that he is rightly considering his options ahead of the summer transfer window.
Premier League90min.com

Yves Bissouma asks to leave Brighton amid interest from 3 Premier League clubs

Yves Bissouma has asked to leave Brighton this summer, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all keen on the Malian midfielder. Bissouma has taken his time to hit prime form since arriving on the south coast from Lille in 2018, but this season has been a breakthrough for the 24-year-old. He has been one of the stars of Graham Potter's hit-and-miss Seagulls, and there is a growing sense at the Amex that his days there are numbered.
Premier League101greatgoals.com

Three Premier League players Manchester United should sign

It is apparent to most fans that Manchester United need to improve a number of areas within their squad, if they hope to once again challenge for supremacy both domestically and in Europe. Some of the more obvious areas which the Red Devils need to strengthen are right-wing, centre-back, central...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Yves Bissouma Linked to Manchester City

Manchester City had seen a bit of a cool down on transfer rumors, but we are back as two midfielders have been linked to City in just the last day. This time its Yves Bissouma from Brighton. The Cross Daily Star reported City want the player and are ready to pay £30M. Pep allegedly really likes him and the price would be fair.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Wijnaldum Liverpool exit ‘looks likely’ with midfielder being targetted

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum is ‘likely’ to leave the Reds this summer, according to Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle. Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, with the Dutchman’s contract set to expire during the off-season. Despite making 232 appearances for Liverpool and winning both...
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

🚨 BREAKING: Liverpool target Yves Bissouma submits transfer request

Brighton and Hove Albion combative midfielder Yves Bissouma has submitted a transfer request ahead of a potential summer move. Bissouma is attracting interest from some of the best teams in Europe but it is believed that Liverpool is ahead in the queue as they see him as a perfect replacement for Gini Wijnaldum who is said to be on his way to Barcelona.
Premier Leaguewearebrighton.com

The WAB Brighton Power Rankings: April 2021

The list of clubs being linked with a summer move for Yves Bissouma is currently longer than the bible. This will not come as a surprise to anybody who watched Brighton in April 2021 as the Malian midfielder was the Albion’s best player over the course of the penultimate month of the season.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Mikel Arteta lifts lid on Arsenal transfer plans amid Wojciech Szczesny and Yves Bissouma links

Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal’s current contract situation will help determine their summer recruitment strategy, as pressure to bring in heavy reinforcement piles on. Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game against Chelsea on Wednesday, the Gunners boss understandably faced questions about the club’s summer transfer policy after what has been an extremely difficult season, as Arsenal look set to finish outside of a European spot for the first time in 25 years.