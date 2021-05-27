Star Wars: The High Republic New Marvel Comic Series Announced
Star Wars: The High Republic is getting a new Marvel Comics limited series called Trail of Shadows this October. The new chapter of The High Republic will come from the creative team of writer Daniel José Older and artist David Wachter, with cover art (see below) by David López. The premise of Trail of Shadows is a "noir-style mystery" in the Star Wars Universe, as two "detectives" (Sian Holt and Jedi Emerick Caphtor) are looking into a strange new threat that threatens the age of prosperity that The Jedi Order and Republic have achieved. Trail of Shadows will tie-in directly to Cavan Scott's upcoming High Republic novel, The Rising Storm.comicbook.com