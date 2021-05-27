Star Wars: The High Republic New Marvel Comic Series Announced

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark is one of the most well-known figures in horror, with Dynamite Entertainment revealing that the team-up fans have been waiting decades for will finally happen when she embarks on an adventure with Vincent Price in an all-new series. Elvira performer Cassandra Peterson has long said that her dream collaborator was Price, and while Price passed away in 1993, the new series Elvira Meets Vincent Price marks the adventure that fans and Peterson herself have been desperate to make happen. The new series from writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Drawing Blood) and artist Juan Samu (Black Panther, Transformers) will be delivering the first issue in the new series this August.