THE OP ANNOUNCES 'MONOPOLY: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS'

ICV2
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Op announced Monopoly: Dungeons & Dragons, a new edition of Monopoly, which is on preorder for retail. Two Hasbro's strongest IPs, Monopoly and Dungeons & Dragons (see "WotC Segment 75% of Hasbro Profits in Q1"), have combined forces to make a single, highly-marketable game product. In this version of Monopoly, players move tokens sculpted as Halfling Rogue, Human Fighter, Human Wizard, Dwaven Cleric, Elven Ranger, and a Tiefling Bard around the board capturing monsters (properties). The hotels and houses are Expeditions and Bases in this version, and Chance cards and Community Chest cards are renamed Encounters and Treasures. Players collect custom D&D currency to become the richest adventurer and win the game!

icv2.com
