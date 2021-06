This Saturday, June 5, 2021 the Planes of Fame Air Museum will be hosting a Flying Demo with the flight of the Museum’s Lockheed P-38 “Lightning” fighter. The event begins at 11:45am with a brief outdoor presentation about the “Lightning” and its role during World War II and post-war. Following the presentation, the aircraft will start its engine and taxi away and then fly over the Museum for approximately 20 minutes.