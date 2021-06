Outside the old First United Methodist Church on East Fifth Street in Covington, which is now the new Community Montessori school, there’s a delicate string of pendant flags wrapping the black iron fence. On them are kid-scrawled messages such as: “We love that students can learn at their own pace,” and “Do love, not hate,” and “Imagination does not become great until human beings use it to create.” Inside is the bustle of an ending school day. Once the kids have exited, a masked repair man scales a ladder to do work in a hallway. Community Montessori is transforming its space and, in its way, is still in the process of becoming.