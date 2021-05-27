Cancel
17 Boho Tops for an Artsy-Chic Wardrobe

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 11 days ago
Shutterstock

While we’ll always love our basics, what we really look for when building out our wardrobe are pieces that make a stylish statement. We love pieces that show off our creative side. We like finding tops that are a little unconventional to go with our jeans and sneakers. Basically, we’re always keeping an eye out for anything boho!

If you love an artsy-chic style as much as we do, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve picked out 17 boho tops to add to your closet ASAP!

17 Boho Tops for an Artsy-Chic Wardrobe

1. The big and bold florals on this orange QegarTop blouse are going to catch everyone’s attention!

2. This WEIYAN top is like an intricate painting in flowy blouse form. The abstract floral design is everything!

3. This DUTUT top takes things off the shoulder and adds some floral embroidery, giving you a look that can be dressed up or down!

4. The tiered accent sleeves of this Farktop top are so incredible, it doesn’t even need any sort of pattern!

5. Your new favorite summer cami is here! This Eytino top has a pretty patchwork floral design, plus tassels attached for a super unique look!

6. The multicolor feather design on this linen LaovanIn top caught our eye instantly!

7. This babydoll WLLW top is nice and flowy, delivering a long peplum effect!

8. This Romwe piece is part top, part cover-up and part dress. We plan to wear it as all three!

9. How about those patchwork stripes running down the sleeves of this Jemer top?

10. This striped Astylish top is an amazing way to make a button-up feel boho!

11. We’re obsessed with the busy floral print of this Happy Sailed top and the brown and pink combo is actually so perfect!

12. Nearly everyone can enjoy the batwing sleeves and chiffon fabric of this iNewbetter top— it’s one size fits most!

13. This Uppada top almost reminds Us of a boho version of tie-dye!

14. If it’s a T-shirt kind of day but you don’t want to give up your boho style, then check out this butterfly graphic MISSACTIVER tee!

15. This embroidered Mansy peasant top is so cute. We love the little accents of color on the white backdrop!

16. How pretty is the eyelet design of this Dokotoo top?

17. On a chilly summer night, we definitely want this Saodimallsu crochet sweater top in our arsenal!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

