Build-A-Bear has unveiled new themed bears for their Workshop as the hit franchise The Lord of the Rings comes to life. There iconic character from the film is arriving in bear form with Frodo, Gandalf, and a Gollum companion. Both Frodo and Gandalf get simple brown bear pushes but will ahem new themed outfits straight from Middle Earth. To make things even better, both the Lord of the Rings plushes will have sound boxes with 5 phrases from the film. These lovable bears are ready to go on on ultimate journey once again, and the bundle can be bought exclusively online right now with I would imagine an in-store release will happen soon. The Build-A-Bear The Lord of the Rings Beast with sound are priced at $65 each, with the 7" Gollum plush companion coming in at $15. Bundles are live and going in and out of stock here, so act fast before their heroic quest begins.