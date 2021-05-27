Best Buy raises 2021 comparable store sales expectations

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.