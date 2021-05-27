Epic Games Is Giving Away Among Us for Free
Epic Games teased that it had another big game to give away through the Epic Games Store, and from its reveal on Thursday, it wasn’t kidding. The company revealed that the Epic Games Store’s next free game is Among Us, and those who have an account in the marketplace and the launcher can download the game for free now. On top of that, the next game is already being teased, too, and it’s yet another “Mystery Game” which indicates another big win for Epic Games Store users.comicbook.com