Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic Games Is Giving Away Among Us for Free

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games teased that it had another big game to give away through the Epic Games Store, and from its reveal on Thursday, it wasn’t kidding. The company revealed that the Epic Games Store’s next free game is Among Us, and those who have an account in the marketplace and the launcher can download the game for free now. On top of that, the next game is already being teased, too, and it’s yet another “Mystery Game” which indicates another big win for Epic Games Store users.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Game#Go Game#The Game Awards#The Epic Games Store#Promises#Reveal#Things#Popularity#Epicgames
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA 2K21
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesKotaku

PSA: Among Us Is Currently Free On PC

You no longer have a good excuse to turn your friends down for a round or eight of Among Us. Innersloth’s enormously popular subterfuge game is free via the Epic Games Store through June 3. Each week, the Epic Games Store puts up a game for free. All you have...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Among Us is free on PC for a limited time

The Epic Games Store is giving away party game Among Us free for a limited time. The game throws up to 10 players on a map and asks them to complete a series of tasks. However, it won’t be easy, as a certain number of players are actually imposters and are trying to kill the other players. Complete the tasks or find the imposters to win.
Video Gamesxda-developers

Android Game: Legends Battle Free Firing Epic Survival Aim Fire

Legends Battle Free Firing Epic Survival Aim Fire is an open world roaming action-adventure game for everyone to enjoy. If you like action battle royale games, this one is going to blow your mind. Here is the best Commando Strike Shooting Action game which has Squad Strike Super Action sequences.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Frostpunk is the Next Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Generally, we know what the next free game of the Epic Games Store will be about a week in advance. When the next new game is revealed, we also tend to learn what the next game after it will be. For the last three weeks, however, the next free game has been a mystery that hasn’t been revealed until that game is made free.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Among Us Available For Free From EGS

Among Us is a cultural phenomenon not unlike Fortnite when it first launched, grabbing headlines and massive popularity all around the world. It’s fitting, then, that Innersloth and Epic Games have collaborated to bring Among Us free to the Epic Games Store on PC as the latest freebie for the platform.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Epic Games Store – Claim Among Us For Free

Last week Epic Games Store teased games with a promise of a mysterious free game being offered for free for a limited time. Turned out, the latest addition is Among Us that can be claimed for free until June 3rd. Life as a Crewmate: Complete all your tasks on the...
Video GamesPosted by
Latin Times

'Among Us' Reaches 2 Million Active Players Milestone On PC After Epic Games Mega Sale

Inner Sloth's popular social deduction game "Among Us" reached more than two million players from its usual 500,000 daily gamers. The increase in player count comes after Epic Games made the game free until June 3 as part of their mega sale. The game was released in 2018 by InnerSloth, but it only achieved significant popularity last year during the coronavirus-induced epidemic. The popular game also has cross-platform multiplayer and is accessible on various platforms, with PlayStation and Xbox consoles coming soon.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Life Is Strange devs giving away Tell Me Why free this month

To mark Pride Month, Dontnod have made the full three chapters of Tell Me Why free for keepsies for the whole month. If you enjoy their games like Life Is Strange, their latest story 'em up is a good'un. Instead of paying for their game, Dontnod suggest, you might instead support queer and trans people with your money or effort.
Video Gamesgamerpress.net

Games to try or download for free to have a perfect weekend

The time has come to enjoy new games completely free of charge, both with and with free to try games or just download for free and keep them forever. The moment most awaited by many players has arrived and the weekend brings great news. Not only is it a time to rest after a long week, but it also gives us the possibility to play for free. Sometimes, even with the possibility of adding these great successes to our library . So if you want new proposals to add to your catalog, this is the time.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, welcome you to the world of Fallout 4 – their most ambitious game ever, and the next generation of open-world gaming. As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

King’s Bounty II Collector’s Edition and Pre-order Bonuses Announced

Publisher Koch Media and developer 1C Entertainment have announced the King’s Bounty II collector’s edition alongside pre-order bonuses for the game. King’s Bounty II is coming in two retail editions: the Day One Edition and King Collector’s Edition, as well as three digital editions: the Day One Edition, Lord’s Edition, and Duke’s Edition.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ark: Genesis Part 2 Final Chapter Now Available

Game company Studio Wildcard has recently announced that the final chapter, Ark: Genesis Part 2 is now available. After six years since Survival Evolved first arrived on Steam Early Access, the last chapter that will conclude the whole story is finally here. Survivors will explore a vast new world teeming with strange biomes and exotic creatures, while engaging in story-oriented missions that test their mettle, ingenuity, and survival skills. This final confrontation between the sprightly HLN-A and the deranged Sir Edmund Rockwell takes place on a gigantic colony ship travelling through deep space, and players will need to use all their ARK experience to survive.