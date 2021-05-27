Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

7 million Australians ordered into new COVID-19 lockdown

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UhUU_0aDRTHoZ00
© Getty Images

The spread of a highly transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in India has forced the Australian city of Melbourne to enter its fourth pandemic lockdown.

Australia’s second-largest city and the state of Victoria will be under a seven-day lockdown starting Thursday following a new wave of infections, with the federal government declaring Melbourne a hot spot, according to The Associated Press.

Victoria’s acting premier, James Merlino, said Thursday, "Unless something changes, this will be increasingly uncontrollable."

A new cluster arose in Melbourne after a traveler from India became infected while in hotel quarantine upon arriving in South Australia earlier this month, the AP reported.

Twenty-six infections have now been reported in the recent cluster, with another 10,000 identified as having come into contact with those already infected, according to the AP.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said that the lockdown scheduled to begin at midnight was “highly regrettable," but nevertheless “necessary” given the “the current circumstances.”

Under the lockdown, schools will close, and cafes and restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeout options.

Additionally, residents can only leave their homes for food and other essential needs, such as work, exercise and study if they are unable to do so from home, according to the AP.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday that the government had already sent 218 military personnel to Victoria to aid in the containment of the virus, with additional resources available upon request.

Victoria, which became one of Australia’s hardest hit states during the pandemic last year, is also expected to receive additional coronavirus vaccines to help combat the further spread of new infections.

According to Australia’s Department of Health, about 3.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed to the country’s population of roughly 26 million people.

Earlier this week, Melbourne reinstated certain COVID-19 restrictions in the city, including social distancing requirements and mandatory mask mandates in hotels, restaurants and other indoor businesses, Reuters reported.

While Australia has had relatively low COVID-19 infection and death rates compared to other wealthy countries, the recent wave of more transmissible variants of the virus have fueled concerns on continued outbreaks just as the country has begun loosening restrictions.

The Indian variant, which has also popped up in other countries like the United Kingdom, has been identified by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern.

Last week, a study from Public Health England, Britain’s health body, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 resulting from the Indian variant two weeks after the second dose.

View All 32 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

225K+
Followers
22K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
James Merlino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#South Australia#Australians#The Associated Press#Ap#Department Of Health#Reuters#Indian#Public Health England#Hotel Quarantine#Restrictions#Continued Outbreaks#Britain#Schools#Health Minister#Request#Twenty Six Infections#Mandatory Mask Mandates#Home#Symptomatic Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthNBC San Diego

Covid Variant From India Could Become Dominant in the UK ‘in a Matter of Days,' Posing Unknown Dangers

LONDON — The coronavirus variant that first emerged in India could become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.K. in a matter of days, scientists have warned. The U.K. is detecting a rapid spread of the Covid variant "B.1.617" that first emerged in India last October and is seen as responsible for a wave of infections that has engulfed the south Asian nation in recent months.
WorldWorld Socialist Web Site

UK COVID cases rise due to ending containment and spread of Indian variant

Coronavirus cases in England have begun to rise once more, after being in decline for weeks, due to the reopening of the economy and widespread circulation of the highly transmissible Indian variant (B.1.617.2). On Friday, the health ministry announced that the R (reproduction) rate in England has risen to between...
Public HealthTelegraph

Malaysia warned to 'prepare for worst' as Covid-19 cases spike

Malaysia’s health authorities have warned the public to “prepare for the worst” as Covid-19 cases climb rapidly despite strict containment measures. The chilling message came from Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Malaysia’s director-general of health, who tweeted this week that the country’s daily infections are “following an exponential trend” and could trigger a “vertical surge.”
WorldThe Guardian

Will the India variant stop England ending lockdown?

New data released over the weekend added to concerns about the ability of the Covid variant first detected in India – B.1.617.2 – to spread in the UK, but brought relief by suggesting that the vaccines still offer considerable protection against this growing threat. With many still not eligible for...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths as 'black fungus' spreads

India passed 300,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Monday, fatalities remaining high despite the country flattening out the number of new cases in its devastating pandemic wave. It became the third country -- after the United States and Brazil -- to cross 300,000 deaths. For several weeks the country of 1.3 billion has been hitting record daily rises in infections and fatalities, that have overwhelmed its healthcare system. While the crisis has eased in major cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai, the coronavirus is still spreading in rural areas and southern states.
WorldPosted by
Variety

China Orders New Cinema Closures Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

China has shuttered a portion of cinemas in top movie-going province Guangdong after what reports said may be the country’s first community outbreak of the Indian COVID-19 variant. Reports did not state exactly how many cinemas have been affected. The theater closures come days after U.S. cinema chains, including AMC,...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

UK Covid cases rise to a record 6,238 – the highest number of daily cases since late March

The UK has recorded 6,238 new Covid cases as of 9am on Friday, which is the highest single-day figure in more than two months, Government figures show. The surge in numbers since March 25 comes from a handful of trusts in virus hotspots showing a small increase in numbers. Experts warn that the variant first identified in India, now known as the Delta variant, may lead to an increased risk of hospital admission.
Public Healthnewburghgazette.com

Victorian COVID-19 lockdown set for a week

Restaurants, pubs and cafes can provide takeaways only. In a statement, Merlino said: "It's clear more than ever, this virus isn't going away and vaccines are the only way we'll ever get back to normal". These are for food and supplies, authorised work, care and caregiving, exercise and getting vaccinated. "When we see a member become infected, nearly all the household is infected", he said.
Public HealthCNBC

Australia's Victoria state detects Delta Covid variant in latest outbreak

Australia's Victoria state authorities said on Friday genomic sequencing has detected for the first time the Delta Covid-19 virus variant among infections in the latest virus outbreak in state capital, Melbourne. Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, is battling to contain its latest outbreak after more than three months of no...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Argentina starts new lockdown as cases soar

Argentina has begun a new nine-day lockdown amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases and a slow vaccine rollout. President Alberto Fernández said the country was experiencing its worst moment of the pandemic. It has recorded more than 35,000 new cases a day during the past week. On Friday, Latin America...
Public Healthbaltimorenews.net

Australian UPCare Group COVID 19 Scientific Breakthrough

The UPcare Group based in Melbourne, Australia have developed a natural plant based compound that has been proven in clinical trials to fight Covid19. The UPcare Group are a leader in the discovery of antiviral therapies combating respiratory infections. It was founded by a group of leading scientists and researchers to address the growing concerns and proliferation of viruses and other transmitted illnesses through the human respiratory functions.
Public HealthWNCY

Olympics-Australian skateboarding hopefuls test positive for COVID-19

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A team of Australian skateboarders was disqualified from an Olympic qualifying event in the United States after three positive COVID-19 tests in their group, Australian media reported on Monday. Two Olympic hopefuls and a coach tested positive after arriving in the United States, and others in the...
Public Healththepopnews.com

Melbourne enters Lockdown: COVID-19 Outbreak

Melbourne, the capital of Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria will enter a seven-day lockdown to control the fast-spreading outbreak. The lockdown will start at midnight on Thursday at 14:00 GMT. So far, the authorities have found 26 Covid cases. And about 150 sites have been identified where people might have...