Olivia Rodrigo is THE woman of the moment, thanks to her relatable lyrics and buzzy debut album "Sour." Not only is she incredibly talented (like, go look up a YouTube video of her singing live on SNL or at the BRIT Awards if you haven't already watched them 100 times), but her sense of fashion is also equally enviable. Like most Zoomers, she gravitates toward the '90s aesthetic of crop tops, high-waisted jeans, and layering on tons of jewelry. And speaking of the latter, you can score some of her exact! same! pieces! from the brand 8 Other Reasons for less than $50. Let me break it down for you.