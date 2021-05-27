Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

WOW – WE CARE CHARITY Donates $10,000 to Women’s Crisis Center in Wisconsin Rapids

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted to OnFocus – WOW – WE CARE CHARITY donated $10,000 to support The Hannah Center’s expansion to Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The Hannah Center has existed in Marshfield, Wisconsin, for 25 years and is a home for women and children in crisis. Through programming and safe housing, the center aims to prepare each resident to live successfully and independently in the community. Residents learn life skills that they can pass on to their children, ending the cycles of generational poverty, homelessness, abuse, addiction, and more.

www.onfocus.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Marshfield, WI
Marshfield, WI
Society
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Project A#Charity#Community#Women S Crisis Center#The Hannah Center#Hannah Centers#Charity#Care#Wi#Volunteer Opportunities#Program Coordinator#Addiction#Wow#Generational Poverty#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Charities
Related
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Marshfield, WIhubcitytimes.com

Former Marshfield city administrator dies

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield’s former city administrator Mike Brehm has died. Brehm passed away on May 13, at the Marshfield Medical Center. He was 72. Brehm served as Marshfield’s administrator from 1998 until his retirement in 2010. Before that, he served for more than 20 years as the city’s comptroller. Brehm...
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Wisconsin Statehubcitytimes.com

Dorshorst is Wisconsin Holstein scholarship recipient

BARABOO – The Wisconsin Holstein Association has named Emma Dorshorst as a 2021 Wisconsin Holstein Association Scholarship recipient. Dorshorst will be receiving the Doris Morris Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is in honor of Doris, who was a longtime Wisconsin Holstein member. Doris and her husband, Arden, and Arden’s brother, Maldwyn, and his wife, Inez, owned and operated Arwyn Farms in Waukesha County.
Wisconsin Rapids, WIWSAW

Mid-State Technical College hosts in-person graduation

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Almost 200 Mid-State Technical College graduates were recognized with an in-person commencement ceremony Sunday. President Shelly Mondeik said the ceremony took eight months of planning to ensure everyone’s safety. “I don’t think we’re over COVID yet,” Mondeik said. “And we needed to make sure that...
Wisconsin StateWDEZ 101.9 FM

Mayors Monday: Wisconsin Rapids’ Shane Blaser

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Community festivals and events are slowly returning to Central Wisconsin, including Wisconsin Rapids’ famous Cranberry Blossom Festival which is set for June 17th-20th. Mayor Shane Blaser says they haven’t put the final touches on the itinerary for the weekend just yet but plan to do...
Wausau, WIWSAW

Marshfield Clinic offers Tick ID Cards for Lyme Disease awareness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic, along with its Research Institute and the National Farm Medicine Center, want to make it easy for Wisconsin residents to identify and address the issues ticks may cause if they get bitten. “Right now in the spring and early summer the ticks are out...
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Wisconsin reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in more than a year

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin confirmed its fewest new single-day coronavirus infections in more than a year on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported 116 new positive tests, the fewest since 87 were reported on April 13, 2020. Monday's 116 positives were 4.9% of the 2,345 people tested. The seven-day average of new cases fell to 424, its lowest level since March 23.
Wisconsin Stateboblamboutdoors.com

DNR seeking comment for Wisconsin Rapids water project

MADISON, Wis. – The City of Wisconsin Rapids is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The project includes the replacement of lead service lines throughout the City...