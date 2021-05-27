WOW – WE CARE CHARITY Donates $10,000 to Women’s Crisis Center in Wisconsin Rapids
Submitted to OnFocus – WOW – WE CARE CHARITY donated $10,000 to support The Hannah Center’s expansion to Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The Hannah Center has existed in Marshfield, Wisconsin, for 25 years and is a home for women and children in crisis. Through programming and safe housing, the center aims to prepare each resident to live successfully and independently in the community. Residents learn life skills that they can pass on to their children, ending the cycles of generational poverty, homelessness, abuse, addiction, and more.www.onfocus.news