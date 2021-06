In 1991, after the Gulf War, being pregnant and unemployed, I volunteered occasionally at the AACI (The Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel), which, at the time, was located on a narrow street in South Tel Aviv. I would eat at a small, homey kosher establishment run by an older man who was obviously Chabad. There was a secular school across the street and children would run into the restaurant and the man would give them a coin and ask them if they wanted Mashiach. They answered yes and deposited the coin in a tzedakah box for which they were rewarded with a candy or lollipop. The kids were well trained and very happy to contribute to bringing Mashiach.