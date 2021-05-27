Johnson 'respectfully disagrees' with Sicknick family after meeting

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) says he “respectfully disagrees” with the family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after policing the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, on the value of a commission to investigate the events of that day.

In a statement, Johnson said he was “happy” to meet with Gladys Sicknick, Brian Sicknick’s mother, and his longtime girlfriend Sandra Garza, to offer “heartfelt condolences.”

Johnson also said he met with Officers Michael Fanone, who unsuccessfully attempted to arrange a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and Harry Dunn, who previously detailed the racism that he and other Black officers faced wile defending the Capitol.

“As I did publicly at the time, I again condemn the grotesque violence, repugnant racial slurs, and other illegal acts that occurred on Jan. 6,” Johnson said. “All those who engaged in those repulsive acts should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

“I also asked what questions they regarding Jan. 6 they are seeking answers to. Although we respectfully disagreed on the added value of the proposed commission, I did commit to doing everything I could to ensure all their questions will be answered,” he said.

The statement comes after Gladys Sicknick asked every Senate GOP office for a meeting on Thursday to discuss “the importance” of the commission.

Only three Republicans — Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Susan Collins (Maine) — have said they would vote to advance the bill. Most Republicans oppose the measure.

Johnson, a staunch supporter of former President Trump , has previously said he opposed forming a commission, calling it “a farce.”

“I hope no Republicans in the House vote for this," Johnson said last week before the House passed the bill with 35 GOP votes. "I hope nobody in the Senate embraces it either," he added.

Brian Sicknick died the day after the riots, which saw supporters of the Capitol overwhelm the Capitol as Congress was certifying President Biden ’s Electoral College victory for the 2020 election.

The D.C. chief medical examiner’s office has said he suffered two strokes and died of natural causes.