Chicago West, 3, Looks Like Mom Kim Kardashian’s Twin In Adorable New Pics With Saint, 5

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True posed for several adorable pics that showed them rocking similar Christian Dior outfits on the same day Psalm West had his 2nd birthday. Khloe Kardashian, 36, took to Instagram to post photos of her and her sweet daughter True Thompson, 3, confidently posing in Christian Dior outfits and it’s getting a lot of attention! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the tot showed off different outfits that had the same pattern from the popular stylish brand and were standing outside in the snapshots. Khloe wore a dark blue-long sleeved top and matching Dior pants that are estimated to cost $2,450 and True donned a Dior tank top estimated at $2,611and what appeared to be a custom Dior skirt.