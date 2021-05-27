Chicago West, 3, Looks Like Mom Kim Kardashian’s Twin In Adorable New Pics With Saint, 5
Kim Kardashian’s mini-me daughter Chicago rocked red cowboy boots and a jean jacket in a sweet pic with her big brother Saint. Kim Kardashian, 40, has shared the cutest photos of her son Saint, 5, and daughter Chicago, 3. The KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram on May 26 to share a series of snaps showcasing the brother-sister duo’s love for each other. “OMGGGGG,” she captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji. Her lookalike daughter Chicago rocked an oversized denim jacket which was bedazzled with silver jewels. She also wore a white dress and red cowboy boots, as she pulled her dark hair up into a high ponytail.hollywoodlife.com