Lenovo revenues, profits soar to record highs – sales top $60B for first time

By WRAL TechWire
wraltechwire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRISVILLE – Lenovo rode increasing demand for a wide variety of products and services, including its world-leading PC business, to report records for revenue and profits during the year of COVID-19. Corporate revenues soared to $60 billion – up $10 billion from the previous year. And earnings hit $1.2 billion,...

