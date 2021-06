OTTUMWA – While they would have preferred to have taken the surer route there, in the end, the trip will be made. After a week of uncertainty, the suspense came to an end for the 2020-21 Indian Hills Women’s Soccer team as the Warriors will, for the first time in school history, be participating in the NJCAA Division I Soccer Championships. After having several teams in recent years fall just short, this year’s squad will vie for the National Championship via an at large bid that was extended this morning by the NJCAA, placing IHCC in the 12-team field for next week’s tournament to be held in Evans, Georgia.