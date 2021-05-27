The Prince and Urban Decay Collaboration is Finally Here
Among the extensive reasons we can solidify Prince's iconic status, makeup and his love for beauty are the ones to spotlight here. The musician famously hit the stage in colorful suits, ruffles, and high heels. Still, it was Prince's eye makeup—black eyeliner smudged and winged out with a tight waterline—that captivated a generation of beauty lovers. Now, his indelible mark on makeup continues in a new collection with Urban Decay.www.elle.com