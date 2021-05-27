The Prince and Urban Decay Collaboration is Finally Here

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Urban Decay You Got the Look Prince Eyeshadow Palette ($55.00 for 0.26 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette that releases later this week. For the kind of shades in the palette, it's a weak offering, which should be more surprising, but Urban Decay's quality has been inconsistent--often disappointing--so I feel like I'm more affirming what many of us feared. The pigmentation was decent, but there were a few shades that were quite powdery, prone to fallout or sheering out, while wear time, blendability, and ease of use were all generally weaker across the board.