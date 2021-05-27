Guidelines as We Head Into Summer B and Beyond
May 27, 2021 – Following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health authorities, Santa Fe College announced on Friday, May 21, that outdoor mask wearing for the college community and visitors to any SF location would be optional effective immediately. Indoor mask requirements would expire at the start of Summer B – Monday, June 28, 2021. Despite this change in the college's COVID-19 protocols, there are a number of things to keep in mind.