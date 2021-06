Porsha Williams continues to receive backlash over her engagement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has been getting called out on social media plenty these days. Many have a lot of questions about her engagement to Simon Guobadia. They take issue with the fact that the first time Simon made an appearance on the show, Porsha was friendly with his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia. Porsha even enjoyed her hookah and swimming pool as Falynn gave Porsha props on her activism. Fast forward to today, Falynn has since unfollowed Porsha on Instagram. And she will be speaking her mind in an interview that will be released later this month.