The Cardinals had a tough task heading into this series. They had to face the Brewers #1, #2, and #3 starters. Their top two are legitimate aces and could stand with any starter in the league. And their #3 has been off to a very strong start, and if his stats could remain what they are now, would give the Brewers three legitimate #1 pitchers on most teams. The good news, for their opponents, is that this is pretty much their entire team. Their lineup is Christian Yelich and a whole bunch of guys you don’t mind facing, and Yelich is hurt. It just so happens the Cards happened to run into their three best starters.