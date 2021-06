Enter a world of sweets at this immersive Chocolate Factory!. Life may have dimmed our childhood imaginations a bit, but London’s newest immersive experience is here to get you dreaming about fantastical worlds once more. In fact, it’ll transform those dreams into reality. The Chocolate Factory aims to immerse you in a world of sweets, where sight, smell, and taste all bring this candy-themed adventure to life. You journey will take you through a series of magical themed rooms, and naturally, you’ll be able to eat your way through the experience too. It opens on September 17, and you can find tickets here!