The ‘Rugrats’ are back! New series drops today on Paramount+

When the reboot of the Nickelodeon animated series Rugrats was announced a few years ago, kids of the 90s could not help but rejoice. The reboot is finally here and is now available to stream on Paramount+ for yet another generation of children to enjoy. Like many reboots, the Rugrats reboot also comes with changes. Other than the switch to CG-animation style, there is another very important difference that everyone is buzzing about. It may have gone over our heads as kids but Betty DeVille, Phil and Lil's mom, is openly gay in the reboot that premiered on Thursday.