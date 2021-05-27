Cancel
John Davis, Real Voice Behind Milli Vanilli, Dead of COVID at 66: 'He Gave So Much to the World'

By Eric Todisco
Posted by 
People
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, one of the real vocalists behind the legendary R&B duo Milli Vanilli, died on Monday from COVID-19. He was 66. Davis' daughter Jasmin shared the news in a Facebook post Monday that featured a video of her dad performing. "Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the...

