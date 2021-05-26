Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland Daily News Updates – #366

By Tatyana Mcknight
clecityhall.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Cleveland continues to take numerous precautions across multiple departments and divisions amid increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). Below are some important updates. Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order on April 29, 2021 extending the City’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency through May 31, 2021. Click here to view the order. Essential services such as Police, Fire, EMS, waste collection and Utilities will remain operational.

clecityhall.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Tsa#Daily News#City Police#Ems#Utilities#Cmha#City Architecture#Bell Carr Development#Councilmember Griffin#The Buckeye Woodhill#Tcb#Ohio Investigative Unit#Gang Impact Unit#Cbp#Community Builders#Cle Cell Phone Lot#Ohio State Highway Patrol#City Of Cleveland#Woodhill Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland’s $200 million lakefront project unveiled

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been working with the city of Cleveland for over two years on a plan to enhance the area around FirstEnergy Stadium. One of the biggest plans in this proposal would be a land bridge what would run from...
Cleveland, OHclevelandbrowns.com

Browns support City of Cleveland's vision to enhance lakefront connectivity

The Browns have offered their full support to the City of Cleveland as it looks to take the next big steps in enhancing the connectivity between downtown and the lakefront. The team has worked closely with the City as it's gone through a preliminary visioning process that has stretched over the past two-plus years. After significant research and consultation with city planners, landscape architects and stakeholders, the City of Cleveland is poised to take the next, big, exciting step with plans for a transformational pedestrian pathway that would increase the number of natural public spaces accessible to all while unlocking substantial economic development opportunities in the areas surrounding Cleveland's North Coast Harbor.
Ohio Statetmj4.com

Group bikes 330 miles across Ohio to highlight growing gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re biking 330 miles across the state of Ohio, it’s important to stay on track. “You can’t lose sight of what you’re doing it for,” said Calvin Love. But for Love, the organizer of the bike-a-thon and owner of Little Giants Boxing Club in Euclid, it’s...
Cleveland Heights, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights police recommend repeal of longtime juvenile curfew in business districts

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police have recommended that City Council repeal the nearly decade-old juvenile curfew put into effect in three business districts during the “flash mob” era. Although she steered clear of addressing any prior criticism for overwhelming racial disproportion, Chief Annette Mecklenburg cited dwindling enforcement figures in recent...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s state and local governments are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime infusion of cash, and we’ll be tracking every dollar: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The nearly $2-trillion federal stimulus plan passed earlier this year, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, is delivering an unprecedented injection of cash into state and local governments across the country, including $5 billion for the state of Ohio and more than half-a-billion-dollars for Cleveland alone. That’s why...
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Wolstein Center to continue offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations through May 31

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments for another two weeks. The Pfizer two-dose coronavirus vaccine will be administered at the Wolstein Center through May 31. Anyone age 12 or older can receive the vaccine. The site will be open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Detroit-based Yum Village expanding to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Yum Village, a Detroit-based restaurant-market that focuses on flavorful Afro-Caribbean food, is coming to Cleveland. Carasai Ihentuge, who is from Detroit but stayed in Cleveland after attending John Carroll University, will operate the Cleveland restaurant. His brother Godwin runs the Detroit eatery-market, co-owned by Mieka Lampe. “We’ve...
Ohio StateClick2Houston.com

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s next mayor likely needs to win over only a small slice of the city’s nearly 400,000 residents in 2021 election

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Who’s the right choice to become the next mayor of Cleveland, a city of nearly 400,000 residents?. A relatively small group of people may decide. History tells us it will take convincing less than a fifth of the city’s residents to win enough votes. That’s because 50,000 votes likely will be more than enough to win the general election, and far fewer will be needed to advance out of what is shaping up as crowded September primary.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.