City of Cleveland Daily News Updates – #366
The City of Cleveland continues to take numerous precautions across multiple departments and divisions amid increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). Below are some important updates. Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order on April 29, 2021 extending the City’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency through May 31, 2021. Click here to view the order. Essential services such as Police, Fire, EMS, waste collection and Utilities will remain operational.clecityhall.com