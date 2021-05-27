Cancel
Yellen says Biden budget to push U.S. debt higher, not inflation

By David Lawder, Ann Saphir
Metro International
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget plan will push U.S. debt above the size of the U.S. economy, but will not contribute to inflationary pressures, which she views as temporary. Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee...

www.metro.us
